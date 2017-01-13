Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Expected back for OTAs

Eifert (back) is on track to be ready for organized teams activities in late May, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.

Eifert missed the first six weeks of this season after tearing ankle ligaments in last year's Pro Bowl, and then missed Cincinnati's final two tilts after being placed on injured reserve with a back problem. Although he caught 29 passes for 394 yards and five touchdowns in his eight appearances, injuries have interrupted Eifert's otherwise-impressive career, as he's played just 37 of 64 possible regular season games since entering the league. With staying healthy the biggest obstacle preventing Eifert from establishing himself as a top fantasy tight end, news that he's anticipated to be back in action this spring is certainly good to hear.