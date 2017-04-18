Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Isn't sure if he'll be ready for camp
Eifert (back) said his back feels great, yet he isn't sure if he will be ready for the start of training camp, ESPN.com's Katherine Terrell reports.
Eifert seemed to hint last week that he expected to be ready for camp, but he may have been referring to Week 1 when he said he'd be "ready to go by the time it's go time." Still recovering from December back surgery, the 26-year-old tight end only resumed running a few weeks ago and still isn't quite moving at full speed. He also needs to build up his strength, as he's spent much of the past 11 months rehabbing -- first for his ankle and now his back. Despite playing at less than full strength for most of last season, Eifert was a major pass-catching threat when available, hauling in 29 passes for 394 yards and five touchdowns in only five games. Even with the durability concerns, he'll be a clear top-10 option at tight end if he's ready to go by Week 1.
More News
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Says he'll be ready for start of training camp•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Expected back for OTAs•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Should be ready for offseason•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Undergoes back surgery•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Lands on IR•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Won't play this week•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
What to expect from Raider Lynch
In a move that has been rumored for almost a month, the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agreed to...
-
Notebook: Update on Wentz, others
Jamey Eisenberg empties his notebook after talking to several NFL coaches and players over...
-
Snead expects Year 3 breakout
With Brandin Cooks gone, Willie Snead sees a big season ahead for him in 2017. Snead spoke...
-
Fitzgerald sees loaded Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer put off retirement to play in 2017, and John Brown and J.J....
-
Panthers could be tough to trust
The Panthers have some high-profile Fantasy options in Cam Newton, Jonathan Stewart and Kelvin...
-
Saints have plan to replace Cooks
The Saints are losing a top playmaker in Brandin Cooks, who was traded to the Patriots. But...