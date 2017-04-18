Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Isn't sure if he'll be ready for camp

Eifert (back) said his back feels great, yet he isn't sure if he will be ready for the start of training camp, ESPN.com's Katherine Terrell reports.

Eifert seemed to hint last week that he expected to be ready for camp, but he may have been referring to Week 1 when he said he'd be "ready to go by the time it's go time." Still recovering from December back surgery, the 26-year-old tight end only resumed running a few weeks ago and still isn't quite moving at full speed. He also needs to build up his strength, as he's spent much of the past 11 months rehabbing -- first for his ankle and now his back. Despite playing at less than full strength for most of last season, Eifert was a major pass-catching threat when available, hauling in 29 passes for 394 yards and five touchdowns in only five games. Even with the durability concerns, he'll be a clear top-10 option at tight end if he's ready to go by Week 1.