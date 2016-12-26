Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Lands on IR

The Bengals placed Eifert (back) on injured reserve Monday.

The 2016 season was one to forget for Eifert. After spraining his ankle in an exhibition game -- February's Pro Bowl -- surgery was delayed until the offseason program was already in progress in late May. The accompanying three-month recovery extended to more than four months due to an ailing back at the tail end, delaying his season debut to Week 7. He flashed his overt talents as a receiver in the ensuing eight contests, including a 102-yard, one-touchdown effort in Week 8 and a three-game stretch with visits to the end zone from Weeks 12 through 14. However, a back concern reared its head again last week, sidelining him on Saturday night in Houston. With nothing left to play for on the campaign, the Bengals have opted to shut down their No. 1 tight end, seemingly with the future in mind. Although Eifert appeared in just half of the team's slate, he still managed 29 catches (on 47 targets) for 394 yards and five touchdowns, which he'll attempt to one-up in the final year of his rookie deal in 2017.