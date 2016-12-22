Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Misses another practice
Eifert (back) missed practice again Thursday, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.
We'll have to see how the Bengals choose to list the tight end for Saturday night's game against the Texans, but back-to-back missed practice sessions on a short week would appear to put Eifert's Week 16 availability in peril. More on his status no later than Friday, when the team's final injury report of the week is presented.
