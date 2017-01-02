Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Should be ready for offseason

Eifert (back) will meet with doctors in a few days and isn't expected to miss any time in offseason workouts or training camp, Paul Dehner Jr. of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Eifert struggled with injuries all season, recording 29 receptions for 394 yards and five touchdowns in eight games this year. He'll now turn his focus to getting 100 percent healthy for the upcoming season in order to return as one of the top tight ends in the league.