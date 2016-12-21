Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Sits out practice Wednesday
Eifert (back) did not practice Wednesday, ESPN's Paul Dehner Jr. reports.
Eifert was on the field for all 58 of the Bengals' snaps on offense in Week 15, so there's a decent chance that his absence from practice Wednesday was maintenance-related, as opposed to an indication of recurrence of the back issue that hampered the tight end earlier this season.
