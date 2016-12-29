Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Undergoes back surgery

Eifert (back) underwent surgery Tuesday, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports.

Eifert failed to provide the late-season boost fantasy owners had been hoping for in 2016, mostly for health-related reasons. With the Bengals out of postseason contention and there being nothing worth playing through the pain for, the 26-year-old went under the knife in an effort to be ready on time for training camp next summer. Despite the health concerns, Eifert remains a valuable fantasy asset when at full strength, and will likely enter next season as a top-10 fantasy tight end.