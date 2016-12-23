Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Won't play this week

Eifert (back) won't play Saturday night against the Texans, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.

With fellow TE Tyler Kroft also out, C.J. Uzomah figures to see added opportunities in the Bengals' Week 16 offense.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola