Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Won't play this week
Eifert (back) won't play Saturday night against the Texans, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.
With fellow TE Tyler Kroft also out, C.J. Uzomah figures to see added opportunities in the Bengals' Week 16 offense.
