Kroft was unable to practice Wednesday with knee and ankle injuries, Paul Dehner of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

It remains unclear how severe each injury is, but it's entirely possible that his absence was for maintenance purposes since he was also dealing with a concussion just last week. Kroft's availability for Thursday's practice should give more info on his ability to play Saturday against the Texans, especially since the team's normal work week is shortened by one day.