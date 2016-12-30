Kroft (knee/ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup with Baltimore, Goeff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Kroft worked on the Bengals' rehab field during the week but didn't take part in any team practices. With the team having nothing to play for Sunday, it seems unlikely they'd ask Kroft to play unless he made great strides in recovery over the weekend. C.J. Uzomah and Ryan Hewitt will handle the tight end duties if Kroft is sidelined in Week 17.