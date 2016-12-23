Kroft (knee/ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup with Houston, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Kroft was held out of practice during the week and the severity of his injuries remain unclear. He hasn't been targeted by quarterback Andy Dalton in over five weeks, but he could have conceivably seen a larger role with Tyler Eifert also sidelined in Week 16. C.J. Uzomah and Ryan Hewitt will be left to handle the tight end duties on Saturday for Cincinnati.