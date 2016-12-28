Kroft (knee/ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Kroft missed last week's game against Houston due to his injuries and is hoping to be back for Cincinnati's season finale. He worked at rehabbing his injury on the side of practice and may see some limited practice time later in the week. His ability to practice on Thursday and Friday will provide a better indication of his status for Sunday's game against Baltimore.