Rey (hamstring) logged a full practice Friday and does not have an injury designation heading into Saturday's game against the Texans

Rey was able to practice on a limited basis earlier in the week, but his full practice Friday effectively gives him the green light for Saturday's tilt. His role in the Bengals' defense had started to diminish prior to his injury as he had not played more than 25 snaps in any of his last four games. Look for Rey Maualuga to see the bulk of the snaps at middle linebacker.