Burfict (concussion) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Burfict hasn't practiced since suffering his concussion in Week 15. The Bengals and Ravens are both eliminated from playoff contention, giving Cincinnati little reason to push Burfict to return before he's completely recovered. Nick Vigil appears in line to start in Burfict's place once again.