Burfict (concussion) is in concussion protocol testing, Jim Owczarski of the Enquirer reports.

Burfict will have to pass the league-wide testing procedure before he can return to the field in any extent. Look for more updates to come throughout the week, with Nick Vigil likely to see expanded reps in the veteran's absence. Should he be ruled out of Week 17, Burfict would end his season with 101 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble through 11 games.