Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Ruled out Saturday
Burfict (concussion) won't play in Saturday's game against Houston, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Burfict faced long odds to play in Saturday's game as he had to try and clear the NFL's concussion protocol on a short week. Nick Vigil is likely to see a spot start in place of Burfict.
