Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Sitting out finale
Burfict (knee/concussion) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Ravens.
Burfict will take a seat for the second straight game after failing to appear on the practice field once again this week. Look for Nick Virgil, who logged two solo tackles in Week 16, to draw the start at linebacker.
