Burfict (knee/concussion) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Ravens.

Burfict will take a seat for the second straight game after failing to appear on the practice field once again this week. Look for Nick Virgil, who logged two solo tackles in Week 16, to draw the start at linebacker.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola