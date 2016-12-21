Burfict is currently under the league's concussion protocol ahead of Saturday's game against the Texans, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.

Burfict sustained a helmet-to-helmet hit against the Steelers on Sunday which caused him to be pulled prematurely from the game. Given the specificity of the injury, there's no guarantee Burfict will be cleared in time for Saturday's game, especially on a short week.