Gilberry (calf) logged a full practice Friday and is not listed on the Bengals' official injury report.

The Bengals will be getting some depth back on the edge Sunday with Gilberry's expected return from a calf injury. He's missed each of the last three games, so there's a chance that he won't his usual snap count Saturday against the Texans. Carlos Dunlap will likely see most of the playing time at the left defensive end spot.