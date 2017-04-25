Okotcha (shoulder) will retire from the NFL, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

An undrafted free agent, Oktacha ultimately signed with the Titans in training camp. His time there was short-lived, as the 24-year-old was waived in the preseason with an injury designation, and placed on IR after clear in waivers. He will retire without every suiting up for a regular season game.