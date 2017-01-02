Williams, whose season ended after Week 7 due to another neck injury, hasn't decided yet if he will continue his career, BuffaloBlls.com reports. "I'm still not sure yet," said Williams. "I've been back and forth myself. There will be days where I want to come back and there are other days where I wake up and feel great being healthy and not hurting. I still have a little more time to think about it. This is a decision where I can't rush into it. I love this game and I love everything it has done for me and my family. At the same time I have to look out for my health."

Williams has had a bad beat with scary neck injuries the last two seasons, to the point where he's almost been forced out of football, so we can understand if he and his family are hesitant to resume things once he's cleared for activities again. Williams is reportedly healthy, and plans to meet with management to see how much time he has before giving the Bills a definitive answer so the team can solidify its offseason plans.