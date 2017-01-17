Williams, who's lost much of the last two seasons due to scary next injuries, may be leaning towards continuing his pro career, BuffaloBills.com reports. "He's leaning toward coming back," Williams' father said in a phone interview with the Associated Press. "We'll take it slow and go from there."

Doctors have cleared Williams to play again. The Bills have all kinds of issues with their defense, including a new coaching staff coming in, but a healthy Williams would go a long way toward solidifying the secondary, as the team never found a suitable replacement once Williams went down for the season in Week 7.