Washington was arrested Sunday in Sharonville, Ohio, for improperly carrying a concealed firearm, ESPN's Mike Rodak reports.

Washington allegedly displayed a firearm without first informing police officers at a waterpark. While he was later released by the police, it isn't clear if he'll face any sort of discipline from the Bills or the league office. However, that would seem unlikely.

