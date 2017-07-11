Bills' Adolphus Washington: Arrested on Sunday
Washington was arrested Sunday in Sharonville, Ohio, for improperly carrying a concealed firearm, ESPN's Mike Rodak reports.
Washington allegedly displayed a firearm without first informing police officers at a waterpark. While he was later released by the police, it isn't clear if he'll face any sort of discipline from the Bills or the league office. However, that would seem unlikely.
