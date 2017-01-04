Washington was an inactive for the Bills' loss to the Jets in Week 17.

The Bills took high-upside defensive players with each of their top three picks in April, but the first year with that group didn't go so well. Both Shaq Lawson and Reggie Ragland had major injury troubles, and Washington never really took over an expected starting role. He finishes his first season with 21 tackles and 2.5 sacks. It's still not clear why the team would bench a rookie that needed experience in the final game, but Washington's play down the stretch did suffer and perhaps a message was being sent. In any matter, the third-rounder will get a new coaching staff to make a better impression on.