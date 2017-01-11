Tate, who ranked in the top 10 in both kickoff and punt return averages in 2016, is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

If Rex Ryan was still the Bills coach, it'd be more likely that the speedy Tate would be back. However, a new regime is about to take over, so all three facets of the team are about to take on a different look. That said, the Bills may try to bring back Tate anyway, as there aren't many returners with his ability, plus he's adequate enough as a receiver to fill the No. 5 spot. He's also said he'd like to stay in Buffalo. Tate caught eight passes for 115 yards in 2016, but never found the end zone as a receiver, runner, or returner.