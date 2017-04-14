Bills' Cardale Jones: Competition lurks
The Bills signed T.J. Yates this week, as the veteran will join Tyrod Taylor, Jones and Josh Woodrum to form the team's current quarterbacks corps.
Jones entered the offseason as the clear-cut No. 2 behind Taylor, but that's no longer the case as Yates has much more experience, both on the field and in new coordinator Rick Dennison's offense. While the team seems to be setting things up as an open competition, we'd have to say Yates would currently have the edge -- as much upside as Jones has, there's still a long way to go in his development.
