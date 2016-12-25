Clay (knee) secured eight of 10 targets for 85 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Dolphins.

Clay touched up his former teammates for two key fourth-quarter touchdowns that spearheaded a Bills comeback. The sixth-year pro set season bests across the board with his performance, as his eight receptions, 10 targets and 85 yards were all high-water marks on the campaign. It was also Clay's first multi-touchdown game of the season, and the pair of scores give him four over the last three games. Clay will try to build on the 15 receptions for 157 yards he's amassed over the last two weeks when the Bills close out the regular season against the Jets next Sunday.