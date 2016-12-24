Bills' Charles Clay: Listed as active Saturday
Clay (knee) is listed as active for Saturday's game against the Dolphins.
Clay's overall fantasy output through his first 11 games was nothing to write home about, but the tight end's production has picked up over the Bills' last two outings and he's now logged TDs in consecutive games, en route combining for 10 catches and 124 receiving yards over that span.
