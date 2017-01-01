Bills' Charles Clay: Listed as active Sunday
Clay (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Clay has picked up the pace of late and has now scored in three straight contests. In the Bills' season finale, he'll look to continue his momentum while serving as a safety valve for quarterback EJ Manuel, who is starting in place of Tyrod Taylor on Sunday.
