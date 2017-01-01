Clay (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Clay has picked up the pace of late and has now scored in three straight contests. In the Bills' season finale, he'll look to continue his momentum while serving as a safety valve for quarterback EJ Manuel, who is starting in place of Tyrod Taylor on Sunday.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola