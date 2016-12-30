Clay (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing in a limited fashion both Thursday and Friday.

We'd expect Clay, who has now scored in three straight contests, to be available Sunday and in that case the tight end will look to continue his late-season push, while serving as a safety valve for QB EJ Manuel, who is set to replace Tyrod Taylor in Week 17.

