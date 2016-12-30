Bills' Charles Clay: Listed as questionable for Sunday's game
Clay (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing in a limited fashion both Thursday and Friday.
We'd expect Clay, who has now scored in three straight contests, to be available Sunday and in that case the tight end will look to continue his late-season push, while serving as a safety valve for QB EJ Manuel, who is set to replace Tyrod Taylor in Week 17.
More News
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Returns to limited practice Thursday•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Rested Wednesday•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Burns former team for 85 yards, two TD in Week 16 loss•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Listed as active Saturday•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Limited at practice Wednesday•