Clay (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Dolphins.

Despite the questionable designation, Clay's availability for Saturday's 1:00 ET kickoff is in little doubt. After turning in 11 games worth of modest fantasy output out of the gate, the tight end's production has perked up over the last two weeks and he's now scored in consecutive games, while combining for 10 catches and 124 receiving yards over that span.