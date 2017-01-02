Bills' Charles Clay: Plays minimal role versus Jets
Clay caught three of seven targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Jets.
Clay racked up 159 yards and four touchdowns over his previous three games, but miserable performances by E.J. Manuel and later Cardale Jones under center saw him come crashing back to earth. He struggled to consistently string productive games together due to the inconsistent passing game of the Bills and will look to establish himself as a steady option for the team next season.
