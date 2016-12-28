Clay (knee) did not practice Wednesday.

We'll operate under the assumption that Clay's absence Wednesday was maintenance-related and that the tight end will be a go in the Bills' season finale Sunday against the Jets. Clay was on the field for 87 of 92 snaps on offense in this past Saturday's loss to the Dolphins, en route to catching eight passes (on 10 targets) for 85 yards and two TDs. He has now scored in three straight outings.