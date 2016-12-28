Bills' Charles Clay: Rested Wednesday
Clay (knee) did not practice Wednesday.
We'll operate under the assumption that Clay's absence Wednesday was maintenance-related and that the tight end will be a go in the Bills' season finale Sunday against the Jets. Clay was on the field for 87 of 92 snaps on offense in this past Saturday's loss to the Dolphins, en route to catching eight passes (on 10 targets) for 85 yards and two TDs. He has now scored in three straight outings.
More News
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Burns former team for 85 yards, two TD in Week 16 loss•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Listed as active Saturday•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Leads team in receiving Sunday•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Listed as active Sunday•