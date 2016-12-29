Bills' Charles Clay: Returns to limited practice Thursday
Clay (knee) was limited at practice Thursday.
Clay was rested Wednesday, but his status for Sunday's season finale against the Jets is in little doubt at this stage. Clay, who has now scored in three straight outings, will look to continue his late-season surge with EJ Manuel at QB for the Bills this weekend instead of Tyrod Taylor.
