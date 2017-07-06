Bills' Charles Clay: Will new OC breed production?

Clay (knee) will have a new offensive coordinator this season in Rick Dennison. In five of the last 10 seasons in which Dennison was either the coordinator or quarterbacks coach, the tight end on his roster finished either first or second in receptions and/or touchdown catches, Chris Brown of BuffaloBills.com reports.

Clay's output has been mildly disappointing in his two seasons with the Bills, as he topped out at 552 receiving yards last season, while he's put up a modest seven touchdowns over 28 games played. However, much of that has had to do with him being either asked to block or the Bills never being able to do much over the middle of the field. Clay seemed to "get it" with quarterback Tyrod Taylor late in 2016, putting up 18 catches for 209 yards and four scores over a three-game stretch before Taylor was inexplicably benched for Week 17. There's still the chronic knee issue for Clay and no one is saying he and Taylor are some kind of dynamic duo, but with so many other new faces on the offense, his familiarity with Taylor and a coordinator that favors the tight end could make Clay worthy of a late-round upside selection when everyone else is probably avoiding him.