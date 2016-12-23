Glenn (back) did not practice for the second straight day Friday and is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against Miami, BuffaloBills.com reports.

Cyrus Kouandjio will take over at left tackle for Week 16. A year ago, that would have been a major downgrade for the Bills, but Kouandjio is a much improved player from then, so hopefully Glenn's absence doesn't hurt the Buffalo offense too much. Still, the team will now be without both its starting left tackle and starting center (Eric Wood) against the Dolphins.