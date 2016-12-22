Glenn (back) did not participate in Thursday's practice. "I don't know. We'll see how he does, but that was not a good sign today," said head coach Rex Ryan following Thursday's session.

Glenn was able to practice on a limited basis both Tuesday and Wednesday, but his back injury kept him on the sidelines Thursday. The Bills stated that Cyrus Kouandijo would start at left tackle if Glenn is ultimately unable to play, but Glenn's official status won't be made available until after Friday's practice.