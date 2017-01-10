Graham, set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, posted 87 tackles, nine passes, defensed, one interception, and one fumble recovery in 2016.

Graham has somehow stayed healthy his entire career, playing in every single regular-season contest since the start of the 2008 season. He's also been consistent for the most part, so perhaps his 127-tackle season in 2015 is the anomaly, as the Bills were banged up in the front seven most of last year and a lot of tackles ended up in the secondary. He'll have an entirely new situation next season even if he stays with his hometown team in Buffalo, as the Bills have a new coaching staff coming. We'll see if the new regime sees enough in Graham to keep him around, though we'll note that no matter what the team does with its UFA veterans, the early call has the Bills targeting a safety on one of the first two days of the 2017 draft.