Carpenter was just 1-for-3 on field goals in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. He made all four of his extra-point attempts, but the two misses -- on a day where Miami's Andrew Franks was better -- ended up making a huge difference in the overtime loss.

Carpenter has typically come up big against his former team, but he and the leaky Buffalo defense wore the goat horns in this one, and the Bills are now officially out of the playoffs for the 17th straight season. At least he gets a good Week 17 matchup at the Jets should the weather cooperate, but with a poor 75 percent success rate on field goals and five missed extra points this season, Carpenter's job may not be a sure thing heading into next year,