Interim head coach Anthony Lynn confirmed Wednesday that Manuel will start Week 17 against the Jets.

Whether or not they decide to keep him for next season, Tyrod Taylor is the best quarterback the Bills have, but the team is out of the playoffs and they need to again see what they might have in Manuel, whose contract is up after the season. The team would also pay a huge price if Taylor were to get hurt in a meaningless game. While Manuel might make a decent emergency fill-in for your Week 17 game -- the Bills have been putting up points and he'll have all of the main skill players in tow -- we'll note that rookie Cardale Jones will also be active this week, and it's a possibility he sees some late action, too.