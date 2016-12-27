Manuel will likely start Sunday's game versus the Jets in New York, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Following the firing of head coach Rex Ryan, the Bills are poised to place an interim tag on the starting quarterback spot as well. A vocal supporter of Tyrod Taylor, Ryan doesn't have his back any longer, but finances also seem to be playing part in the change, as an injury could result in a significant guarantee ($30.75 million) paid out to the signal caller. As for Manuel, he boasts a 19:15 TD:INT ratio and 58.8 completion percentage in 27 career appearances.