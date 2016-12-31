Interim coach Anthony Lynn says he'd like to see Manuel start and finish Sunday's game at the Jets, BuffaloBills.com reports. "It's really hard to get a good look at two quarterbacks in one game," said Lynn. "I want to get a really good look at EJ. So, if it's a good game I'm going to leave EJ in and let him roll."

The Bills would also like to see what raw rookie Cardale Jones can do, but if Lynn's comments are to be taken at face value then Jones would only see action if the Bills get way ahead or way behind. Manuel will helm one of the league's most run-based attacks and that's not likely to change given Lynn's background as a running backs coach and the fact he has LeSean McCoy running so well lately. That said, there are a slew of good fantasy quarterbacks who are about to get some or all of Sunday off, and Manuel at least has a full complement of skill players ready to finish off the season on a good note for a coach they seem to be behind.