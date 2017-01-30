Ihedigbo was placed on injured reserve in 2016 due to a fractured leg and not an ankle injury, The Buffalo News reports.

Ihedigbo suffered what was thought to be an ankle injury in Week 14 against the Steelers. However, it turned out to be much worse than that, even though the veteran safety was able to finish out that week's game. It isn't clear how long his recovery will extend into the offseason, but as an unrestricted free agent, he'll need to prove his health in order to land another contract.