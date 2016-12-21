Hughes (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant for Wednesday's practice.

Hughes' availability shouldn't be an issue for this week's game against the Dolphins, where he'll try to build off the sack he put up against the Browns in Week 15, one that followed a four-game sack-less streak. Hughes, who's now in a rotation with Lorenzo Alexander and rookie Shaq Lawson, saw action on 74 percent of the defensive snaps in Sunday's win over Cleveland.