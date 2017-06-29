Bills' Jonathan Williams: Avoids league discipline
Williams, who was recently found not guilty of DWI, will not be disciplined by the NFL for potentially violating the substance abuse policy, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Williams' innocence bodes well for his chances of securing the No. 2 role at running back behind LeSean McCoy throughout training camp. Fellow depth rushers Joe Banyard, Cedric O'Neal and Jordan Johnson have combined for 23 career carries in the NFL, so it'll be Williams' job to lose with little competition behind him at this point.
