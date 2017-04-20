Williams would be the favorite to step in as LeSean McCoy's top backup should the Bills choose not to match the offer sheet Mike Gillislee signed with the Patriots on Tuesday, Chris Brown of BuffaloBills.com reports.

Williams' rise up the depth chart is far from assured, as the Bills have until Tuesday to decide on Gillislee's offer sheet, and even if the team doesn't match, the upcoming draft will provide plenty of options to bolster its backfield. A fifth-round selection last year, Williams took only 27 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown in 11 games while serving as the No. 3 running back for most of his rookie season. There isn't much competition on the current roster besides Gillislee, and the Bills do have more pressing needs -- namely cornerback and wide receiver -- to address in the early rounds of the upcoming draft.