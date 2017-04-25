Bills' Jonathan Williams: Opportunity ahead
The Patriots signed Williams' former teammate Mike Gillislee to a contract last week, and the Bills failed to match the offer to the restricted free agent by Monday's deadline.
That leaves Williams as the No. 2 back behind LeSean McCoy. It'll be interesting to see what the Bills do in a running back-heavy draft, where it appears they'll use one of their picks to provide some depth to the group. That said, the team has bigger needs at corner, safety and wide receiver, so unless the Bills do something crazy with the No. 10 overall pick, Williams stands a good chance to at least be able to earn a shot at the key backup RB spot.
