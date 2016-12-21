Williams carried the ball three times for 10 yards during Sunday's 33-13 win over the Browns.

The rookie saw action once the Bills had a commanding lead, as the team continues to sprinkle him in. Still, he's well behind LeSean McCoy and Mike Gillislee on the depth chart and, frankly, in terms of current rushing ability. However, as a young player that had some success at Arkansas, there's hope he might have a bigger role in the future.