Williams, the team's fifth-round pick out of Arkansas, finished his rookie season with 27 rushes for 94 yards and a score. He barely factored into the passing game, with just one catch for zero yards.

Williams is further along than when he picked up a DWI arrest shortly after being drafted and ran the risk of getting cut, but he worked his way back from that and a rib injury and ended up passing Reggie Bush to move into the third spot on the depth chart. Even though the Bills will have a new coaching staff coming in, there's not much likelihood of a shake-up to the running backs corps, as the LeSean McCoy/Mike Gillislee combo's about as good as it gets as a 1-2 punch. We'll see if the new staff takes a liking to Williams, enough to give him meaningful carries as a No. 3 back, though assuming the top-2 guys are back and healthy, he'll need to wait for an injury in order to have a role that registers on the fantasy radar.