Bills' Justin Hunter: Goes long in win

Hunter recorded a 64-yard reception in Sunday's loss to the Jets.

With the game already well in hand, Hunter got behind the Jets' secondary and was wide open for rookie quarterback Cardale Jones. Had the ball not been slightly under thrown, Hunter would have likely waltzed into the the end zone. Hunter has yet to live up to his second-round billing and caught just 10 passes this season, but he enters free agency having converted those 10 catches into four scores and three receptions of 20 or more yards.